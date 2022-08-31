Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INGR. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter worth about $42,784,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,779,000 after acquiring an additional 316,030 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 181.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,818,000 after acquiring an additional 264,860 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 832.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 189,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,534,000 after acquiring an additional 169,392 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the 4th quarter worth about $15,930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,710. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INGR opened at $88.20 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $81.25 and a twelve month high of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.93. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.76.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.53%. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

