Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,276 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 45,105 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,182,586.65. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,352,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 45,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.73 per share, for a total transaction of $4,182,586.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,352,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,620,121.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 199,572 shares of company stock worth $18,684,644. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NSIT opened at $91.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.50 and a 52-week high of $111.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.17.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

