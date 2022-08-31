Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,702 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IART. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,942 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,553 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $14,403,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IART opened at $47.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $76.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59.

Several research firms recently commented on IART. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.43.

In related news, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total transaction of $446,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,277,218.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,622.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond G. Murphy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $446,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,218.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock worth $586,404 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

