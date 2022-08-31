Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock Holdings Increased by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.05% of Inter Parfums worth $1,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 1.3 %

Inter Parfums stock opened at $79.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.33. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total value of $164,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $164,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

