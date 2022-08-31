Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ – Get Rating) by 195.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,529 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,278 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 3.49% of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF worth $7,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 3,430.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $627,000.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF stock opened at $81.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $86.60. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $104.31.

Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.269 per share. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

