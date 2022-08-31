iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,013 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.95% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $101,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Barings LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,302,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,595,000 after buying an additional 206,150 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $228.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $224.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.20. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $192.88 and a 12 month high of $329.88.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

