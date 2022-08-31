Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:J opened at $124.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.85. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Several analysts have recently commented on J shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

