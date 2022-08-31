JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $11.53

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.53 and last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 1623 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JELD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on JELD-WEN from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Get JELD-WEN alerts:

JELD-WEN Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 2.21.

Insider Activity at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. JELD-WEN’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,727,947.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 244,678 shares of company stock valued at $3,353,883. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JELD-WEN

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,032,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,209,000 after buying an additional 38,344 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 962,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 19,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JELD-WEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JELD-WEN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.