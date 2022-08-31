JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 746,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.99% of Agree Realty worth $49,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Agree Realty by 56.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 93,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,193,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 331.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period.

ADC stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.30. Agree Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $61.62 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.68%.

ADC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

