JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,820,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 372,296 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of América Móvil worth $59,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMX. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in América Móvil by 331.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,376,000 after buying an additional 2,525,084 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in América Móvil by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 66,835,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,411,002,000 after buying an additional 2,484,842 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in América Móvil by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 3,517,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,690,000 after buying an additional 1,681,619 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in América Móvil by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,519,779 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,302,000 after buying an additional 1,215,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in América Móvil by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,909,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 855,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil stock opened at $17.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200 day moving average of $19.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $22.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1964 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

