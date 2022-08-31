JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 547.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,367 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.15% of Valmont Industries worth $58,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $279.55 on Wednesday. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.30 and a twelve month high of $289.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMI. TheStreet raised Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,812,012.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Kaniewski sold 12,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $3,253,395.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,844 shares in the company, valued at $11,812,012.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 980 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.98, for a total value of $279,280.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,211.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

