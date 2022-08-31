JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $50,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 20,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 35.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 9,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 16,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $2,992,509.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,902 shares in the company, valued at $2,311,522.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 72,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.35, for a total transaction of $12,797,569.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 143,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,104,859.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,004 shares of company stock valued at $28,916,462 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of BR opened at $172.59 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.40 and a 12-month high of $185.40.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 56.26%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

