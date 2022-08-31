JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 18,086 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,086 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.38% of J. M. Smucker worth $55,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $140.81 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $133.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.50. The company has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $118.55 and a 1-year high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total value of $2,832,768.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total transaction of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,780,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,476 shares of company stock valued at $8,356,205 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

