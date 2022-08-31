JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,400,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,765,538 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.47% of Toast worth $52,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toast by 25,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Toast by 992.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,972,000 after buying an additional 7,223,299 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,051,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toast by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,835,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,330,000 after buying an additional 1,193,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $150,343.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,415.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $36,700.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,975,879.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $150,343.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,415.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,359,919 shares of company stock valued at $51,165,735. 20.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $18.64 on Wednesday. Toast, Inc. has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $69.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.72.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TOST shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Toast from $34.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Toast to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.10.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

