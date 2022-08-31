Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,340,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Kilroy Realty worth $102,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE:KRC opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.79. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $48.49 and a 1-year high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

