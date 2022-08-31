Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Knowles worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Knowles by 4.3% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 165,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 36.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,201,191 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,862,000 after acquiring an additional 322,967 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Knowles by 110.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 54,389 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth $942,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 11.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KN opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles Co. has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.00 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 12.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.12%. Research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KN shares. Roth Capital lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Knowles Profile

(Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.