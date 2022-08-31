Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Kohl’s worth $102,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 51.7% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,314 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 54.8% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 24,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 90.9% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 261,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,797,000 after purchasing an additional 124,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE KSS opened at $28.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,707. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on KSS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.27.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.