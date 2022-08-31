Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795,318 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,185 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Kosmos Energy worth $20,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 16,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,360,000 after buying an additional 7,056,967 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5,838.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,448,489 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,932,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,414 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 68.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,820,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the first quarter worth $4,357,000. 86.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

In other news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $147,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,263.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

KOS stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $8.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.49.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KOS shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.87.

About Kosmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.