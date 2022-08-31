LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Bought by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the first quarter valued at $360,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 395,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. MKM Partners started coverage on LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded LCI Industries to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on LCI Industries to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $120.57 on Wednesday. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $96.32 and a twelve month high of $163.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.56%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

