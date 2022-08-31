Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 671,712 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of Lear worth $95,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Lear by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,569,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lear by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,735 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lear by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lear by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total value of $785,259.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 18,429 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,656 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lear Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lear from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lear from $203.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

LEA stock opened at $140.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Lear Co. has a one year low of $118.38 and a one year high of $195.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 74.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $139.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.97.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.83%.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

