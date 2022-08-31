Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,464,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,324 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.59% of Loews worth $94,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter worth about $424,424,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Loews by 847.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,370 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 317,874 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 549.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 375,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 317,281 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Loews by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,099,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,043,000 after purchasing an additional 263,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Loews by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,827,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,509,000 after purchasing an additional 199,257 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on L. StockNews.com cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews Announces Dividend

Shares of L opened at $55.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.60 and its 200-day moving average is $61.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $51.35 and a 12-month high of $68.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

