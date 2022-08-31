M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Stock Position Boosted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,070 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in M.D.C. by 65.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 756.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 55.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

M.D.C. Trading Down 1.3 %

In other M.D.C. news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other M.D.C. news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $1,176,854.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $230,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,772.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.12. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.31, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.83 and a 1 year high of $56.53.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. M.D.C.’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

