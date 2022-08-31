Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Acquires 388 Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 453.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,961,000 after buying an additional 442,802 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,442,000 after buying an additional 238,048 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,343,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $223,714,000 after buying an additional 65,753 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 851.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 68,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 61,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 249.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after buying an additional 54,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Trading Down 1.4 %

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials stock opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.67. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.34 and a 12 month high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

