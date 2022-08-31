Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Cummins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the first quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.11, for a total value of $701,217.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,098.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,001 shares of company stock worth $3,157,774. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CMI opened at $218.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.55. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.59 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMI shares. Cowen reduced their target price on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen dropped their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

