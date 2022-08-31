Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 720 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 6,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 113.2% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in Western Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Western Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ WDC opened at $43.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.65. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $41.63 and a 12-month high of $69.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

WDC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

