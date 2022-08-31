Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 41.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.84. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.79.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Plains All American Pipeline Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.