Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Holdings in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Terex were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Terex by 329.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after buying an additional 2,739,622 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Terex by 561.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 573,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after buying an additional 486,568 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,319,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,984,000 after purchasing an additional 437,319 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terex by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 721,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,721,000 after purchasing an additional 263,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Terex by 173.5% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 249,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 158,539 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Terex Stock Performance

NYSE:TEX opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.60. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $26.64 and a 1-year high of $52.50.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TEX. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

About Terex

(Get Rating)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

