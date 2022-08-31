Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $266,000 Stock Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,949 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Meridian Bioscience were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIVO. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,348,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 256,729 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 640,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 197,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,913,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after acquiring an additional 103,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 91,730 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Meridian Bioscience Stock Up 0.3 %
VIVO opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $34.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05 and a beta of 0.28.
Several research firms have commented on VIVO. StockNews.com cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair cut Meridian Bioscience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th.
Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare brands; and urea breath testing for H.
