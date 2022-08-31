Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $441,000 Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $133.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $210.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Spotify Technology from $137.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.65.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $107.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of -77.14 and a beta of 1.83. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $305.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.25.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

