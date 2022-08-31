Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $496,000 Stock Holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its holdings in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) by 67.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 28,302 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Prothena were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,972,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,464,000 after buying an additional 567,706 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Prothena by 1,407.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,638,000 after acquiring an additional 201,056 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Prothena by 211.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 214,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after acquiring an additional 145,799 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Prothena by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,324,000 after acquiring an additional 134,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prothena by 195.8% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 79,871 shares during the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total value of $301,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,778 shares of company stock worth $4,236,012. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prothena Trading Down 1.1 %

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prothena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Shares of PRTA opened at $27.99 on Wednesday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $79.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.63 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

About Prothena

(Get Rating)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Read More

