Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $229,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,045,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $389,278,000 after buying an additional 56,298 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6,868.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,305,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,253,000 after buying an additional 1,286,795 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,707 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,617,000 after buying an additional 38,443 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,793 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NYSE NFG opened at $71.14 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.68.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 35.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NFG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on National Fuel Gas from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.