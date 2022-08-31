Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $330,000 in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 7.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Titan International by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Titan International by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 25,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Titan International news, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,023.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paul G. Reitz sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,530,813.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael G. Troyanovich sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $118,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 186,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,023.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Titan International Stock Performance

Shares of TWI opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $893.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average of $15.01. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $19.81.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Titan International had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 6.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Titan International Profile

(Get Rating)

Titan International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells wheels, tires, and undercarriage systems and components for off-highway vehicles in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Commonwealth of Independent States region, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and internationally.

Featured Stories

