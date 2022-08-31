Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Invests $472,000 in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,570 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of BlueLinx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in BlueLinx during the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BlueLinx by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlueLinx in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on BlueLinx from $138.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their price target on BlueLinx to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded BlueLinx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.75.

NYSE BXC opened at $70.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $680.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $100.01.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.64 by ($0.16). BlueLinx had a return on equity of 79.52% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.61 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BlueLinx Holdings Inc. will post 29.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. The company distributes specialty products comprising engineered wood, industrial products, cedar, moulding, siding, metal, and insulation products; and structural products include lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support in construction projects.

