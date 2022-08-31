Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opus Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 76.6% during the first quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 33,650 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,965,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,468,000 after buying an additional 1,091,969 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 469,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,668,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 133,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $58.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its 200 day moving average is $64.10. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

