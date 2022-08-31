Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New $209,000 Investment in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in CURO Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CURO Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in CURO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $656,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CURO opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $274.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.71. CURO Group Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $20.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35.

CURO Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.64%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CURO. TheStreet downgraded CURO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CURO Group in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CURO Group to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

CURO Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CURO Group Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance products in the United States and Canada. The company offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, demand deposit accounts, credit protection insurance, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CURO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.