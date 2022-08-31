Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Makes New Investment in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 1,722.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 18,871 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 29,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 628,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,989,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on TAC. TheStreet cut TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.44.

TransAlta Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TAC opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $9.34 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.71.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). TransAlta had a negative net margin of 15.45% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.60%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

