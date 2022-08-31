Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 120 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 8,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 87.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,787,000 after acquiring an additional 109,895 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 14.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 120,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the period. First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 38,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 11,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

NYSE:PRU opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.