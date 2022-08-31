Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 18,599 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,599 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.16% of MacroGenics worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in MacroGenics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MacroGenics by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in MacroGenics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 16,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in MacroGenics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MacroGenics by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 81,653 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MGNX. BMO Capital Markets downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on MacroGenics to $8.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

MacroGenics Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MGNX stock opened at $4.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $245.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.82. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.13 and a twelve month high of $28.09.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.30. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 102.68% and a negative net margin of 326.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MacroGenics

In related news, CFO James Karrels bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Recommended Stories

