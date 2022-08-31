Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 811 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in FOX were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in FOX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in FOX by 4.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 32.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 20.5% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.90.

Shares of FOXA opened at $34.20 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.40. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.75%.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

