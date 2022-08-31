Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases New Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Novavax in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novavax by 705.3% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novavax during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 42.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Novavax from $181.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Novavax from $146.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Novavax to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Novavax from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novavax presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

Shares of NVAX opened at $35.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.52. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.56 and a twelve month high of $277.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.43.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($12.04). The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Novavax had a negative net margin of 114.32% and a negative return on equity of 572.54%. Novavax’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($4.75) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

