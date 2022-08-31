Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $594,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $44.65 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Research analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

