Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Reduces Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,457 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAST. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fastenal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,182,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Fastenal by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,333,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,569,000 after buying an additional 35,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Fastenal by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski acquired 1,058 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastenal Trading Down 1.0 %

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. StockNews.com upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.26. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 15.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 69.27%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

