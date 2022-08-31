Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $248,000 Position in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Insurance at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the first quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of Universal Insurance stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.27 and a 52 week high of $19.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. The firm has a market cap of $370.43 million, a PE ratio of -120.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Universal Insurance ( NYSE:UVE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $292.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.81 million. Universal Insurance had a positive return on equity of 1.60% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Equities analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently -640.00%.

Insider Activity at Universal Insurance

In other Universal Insurance news, Director Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $249,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,381,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,213,975.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Universal Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th.

About Universal Insurance

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. The company develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

