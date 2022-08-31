Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes $390,000 Position in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,027 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 11.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,521 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EchoStar by 9.6% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,688 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in EchoStar in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SATS opened at $18.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. EchoStar Co. has a 1 year low of $18.10 and a 1 year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

