Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Medifast were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in Medifast by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,015 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Medifast by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Medifast during the 1st quarter worth $271,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medifast Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Medifast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.18 and a fifty-two week high of $239.56.

Medifast Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MED. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Medifast from $352.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medifast from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Medifast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 3,940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.54 per share, with a total value of $498,567.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $498,567.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 399 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $146.01 per share, for a total transaction of $58,257.99. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,938 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,247,307.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medifast Profile

(Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Featured Stories

