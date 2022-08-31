MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 87,240.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTG. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on MGIC Investment to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America raised MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised MGIC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE MTG opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $11.38 and a 1 year high of $16.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.24%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

