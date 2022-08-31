Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,405 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 63,151 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.1% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $299,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $10,845,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $616,000. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,021 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $262.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.54.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

