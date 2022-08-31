Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. Sells 222,853 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 222,853 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 38,322 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,815,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,173 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,619,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 6,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,272 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $262.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $241.51 and a one year high of $349.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

