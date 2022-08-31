Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stock Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 311,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74,173 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.55% of Mueller Industries worth $16,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Industries by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 747,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,502,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Mueller Industries by 15.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 48,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 1,006.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 116,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 106,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Industries

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $67,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

MLI opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $57.45. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $70.38.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter.

Mueller Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MLI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

