Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Sets New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $28.69 and last traded at $28.17, with a volume of 693 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.46.
The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.33.
The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.08 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.10.
Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.
